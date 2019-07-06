Cibc World Markets Position in Telus (TU) Has Lowered by $6.06 Million as Stock Rose; Southern Co (SO) Holder Creative Planning Upped Its Holding by $300,135 as Share Price Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,025 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 231,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.67M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 163,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.95 million, down from 9.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 400,423 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,692 shares to 102,580 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.88 million for 17.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.