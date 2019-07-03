Cibc World Markets Position in Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Has Cut by $1.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 256,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc analyzed 81,476 shares as the company's stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,600 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 302,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 58,378 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq" on June 28, 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,550 shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 270,067 shares. Summit Group Lc holds 1,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability holds 3,738 shares. Falcon Edge Cap LP invested in 2.66% or 272,900 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap Inc has 5.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193,934 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 91,591 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 4,022 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 59,474 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A owns 124,928 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.03% stake. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 55,000 are owned by Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Charter Trust reported 97,302 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "PRIM vs. DY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on May 30, 2019

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $16.81M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 38,653 shares to 211,611 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 113,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 30,700 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.68% or 507,798 shares. Menta Limited Com holds 0.09% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 10,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.03% or 477,750 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 74,600 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.89% or 1.57 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.09% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 3,477 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 719 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 47,145 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,064 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 722,426 shares.