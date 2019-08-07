Cibc World Markets Position in Pentair Plc Shs (PNR) Has Raised by $13.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Rose While Qs Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 17,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 21,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $270.38. About 521,745 shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Pentair Plc Shs (PNR) by 1069.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 298,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 326,133 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 27,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Pentair Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.34M shares traded or 49.47% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 39,200 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.96% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 171,192 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.05% or 769,749 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 35 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 12,523 shares. 27,113 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.44% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ubs Asset Americas reported 322,447 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 294 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 75,450 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 1.58 million shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 150 shares. Alps holds 3,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.44% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc. by 304,767 shares to 72,364 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.