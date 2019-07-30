Cibc World Markets Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Increased by $80.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $8.75 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 344.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 792,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.54 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.16. About 2.44 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 3.45M shares. Moreover, Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duncker Streett And Company accumulated 55,170 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 6,396 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 33,560 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 63,412 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,844 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 348,956 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Merian Glob (Uk) invested in 143,090 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,572 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Paw Capital Corporation reported 6,000 shares stake. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 2,180 shares. Moreover, Lourd Ltd has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,546 shares. Motco stated it has 105,149 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & Com has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 585,191 shares to 141,582 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 46,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,632 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares to 8.91 million shares, valued at $161.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 138,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

