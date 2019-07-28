Cibc World Markets Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) Decreased by $41.78 Million; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) by $2.80 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 93,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 101,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 405,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,757 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 434,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 742,248 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 901,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 37,188 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 324,136 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 36,045 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 3.63 million shares stake. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 242,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Comm Comml Bank owns 17,611 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 35,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Lta owns 8,232 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated accumulated 720 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc reported 414,324 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 21,912 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 91,224 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 29,619 shares to 133,375 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bath Savings Trust has 2% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 91,598 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 22,000 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,687 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 22,084 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Waddell Reed reported 0.05% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 30,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 436,821 were accumulated by Alta Capital Mgmt Lc. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 27,320 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.