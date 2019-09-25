Cibc World Markets Maintains Holding in Encana (ECA); Bank Amer (BAC) Position Has Increased by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1091.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 9.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 10.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.00 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.665. About 7.51M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22 million, up from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 20.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 693,157 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.97% or 137,191 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.98M shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.86% or 250,634 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 807,434 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Motco invested in 8,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 34.87 million were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. 491,200 were accumulated by Grassi Investment Management. L And S Advisors Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, St Johns Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 2.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,925 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 45,274 shares stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.17% stake. Kenmare Prtn Ltd Company has 100,000 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,129 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 353,317 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Buys for a Fully Valued Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,819 shares to 573,183 shares, valued at $110.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 91,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,312 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 27,037 shares to 11,760 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).