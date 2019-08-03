Cibc World Markets Maintains Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Intel (INTC) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $4.41 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 83,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 million, up from 948,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 8,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 80,687 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, up from 72,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.