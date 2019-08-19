Cibc World Markets Lowered Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Rose; Northern Trust Holding in Carnival (CCL) Has Lowered by $309.55 Million

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 6.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 16.30M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826.89M, down from 22.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 2.47 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 62.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 172,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 105,703 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, down from 278,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Invest invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Huntington State Bank reported 6,800 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 882,661 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2.28M shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 42,390 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc, Texas-based fund reported 41,039 shares. Btc Capital Inc holds 0.44% or 54,621 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 705,919 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,523 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co invested in 14,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 11,665 shares. Miller Howard Ny invested in 1.07% or 764,380 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 33,243 shares to 776,462 shares, valued at $70.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 29,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 60,489 shares to 65,582 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 545,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 205,301 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Community State Bank Na has invested 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 3.73 million shares or 1.1% of the stock. Maple Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 3,990 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Lc has invested 1.8% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,726 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs stated it has 20,514 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 6,349 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,030 were accumulated by Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.55% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,692 shares. Moreover, Boston Llc has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,526 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,017 shares.

