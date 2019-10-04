Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Concorde Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 22/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 15/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’:

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 19,606 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 21,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 28,785 shares to 94,280 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 17,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.41 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

