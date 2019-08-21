Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Holding in Alliant Energy Com (LNT) by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp Com (LNT) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 47,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 31,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 78,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 489,348 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 601,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 456,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 106,157 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 121,022 shares to 448,929 shares, valued at $60.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 20,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 54,286 shares. 5,080 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt. Meeder Asset accumulated 12,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 119,281 are owned by Strs Ohio. Pnc Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 546 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 157,393 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 0.03% or 6.14 million shares. 162,211 were accumulated by First Ltd Partnership. Bessemer accumulated 0% or 4,637 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Cap Fund Sa reported 70,500 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt stated it has 360,492 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 51,900 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 480,791 shares to 561,963 shares, valued at $53.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 6,653 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Co owns 588,000 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 2.53M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co holds 54,064 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 960,435 shares. Westwood Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 597,425 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Of Vermont reported 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 572 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 6,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 18,612 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Finance has 5,500 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 2,591 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.