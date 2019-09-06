Cibc World Markets Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $414,240; Cambridge Trust Company Position In Unilever Plc (UL) Was Increased

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 157,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 141,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 304,481 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 33,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 2.55 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9,357 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 6,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,957 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

