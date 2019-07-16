Cibc World Markets Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $400,588; Total Sa (TOT) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $372,350

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 2,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 5,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 899,992 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 2.68M shares traded or 71.04% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 163,676 shares to 9.07 million shares, valued at $335.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 258,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,149 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).