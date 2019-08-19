Cibc World Markets Lifted Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $2.63 Million; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position Held by Ativo Capital Management Llc

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 74,157 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 69,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 156,336 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 87,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 146,323 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors invested in 10,758 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 72,895 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Republic Inv Inc owns 128,807 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 8.86M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 2,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 11,690 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Timber Creek Capital Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,430 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs reported 8,217 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 66 shares. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 17,071 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 6,776 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Company holds 0.03% or 278,624 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation has 6.51% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5.88M shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 26,687 shares to 74,042 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,960 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd Shs.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell Soup Company 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Third Point unloads on Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital owns 17,016 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital LP holds 10,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 22,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 17,477 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 955,563 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital has 0.44% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Personal Advsrs holds 30,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 21,476 shares. Finance Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,578 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 49,600 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 318,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).