Cibc World Markets Lifted Its Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Valuation Rose, Msdc Management LP Has Increased Position by $22.73 Million

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 2.46 million shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 82,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,069 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 129,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 1.92M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 7,170 shares to 5,899 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,030 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

