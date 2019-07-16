Cibc World Markets Lifted Its Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $3.09 Million as Share Price Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Cut Position by $12.39 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 334.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 44,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,112 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 13,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.52 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.00M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 330,680 shares to 179,758 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 98,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,959 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Imperial Capital Downgrades Cimarex Energy (XEC) to In-Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Permian Equities: Value Considerations In The Wake Of The Oxy Bid – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Paul N. Eckley Joins Following the Retirement of David Hentschel – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: A Good Value At Its Current Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 170,137 shares. Rr Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 3,500 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,020 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 301,209 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 30,200 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.03% or 700,533 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Aviva Pcl invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 54,988 are owned by Asset Management One Com Ltd. 292 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,908 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co reported 10,300 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Comm has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thornburg Invest Mngmt accumulated 393,135 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 23,307 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 270 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 4,002 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bath Savings Tru Commerce holds 397,819 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hl Serv Lc owns 2.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.53 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Whalerock Point Partners has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 5,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.