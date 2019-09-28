Cibc World Markets Lifted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $346,368; As American Express Company (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Cut Its Holding by $363,465

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 15,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 40,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 43,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 7,750 shares to 15,750 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Axa reported 804,734 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 1,138 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.1% or 132,004 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ledyard Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,528 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 15,347 were accumulated by Scotia. Raymond James Financial Advisors stated it has 127,110 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 75,384 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Davis Capital Partners Limited Company, California-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 3.03 million shares. Middleton & Company Ma invested in 0.11% or 5,600 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,046 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 9,551 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 96,686 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc stated it has 62 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.8% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,332 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs has 50,621 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 807 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3.34 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jennison Associate Limited Liability holds 0.35% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3.98M shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Brookstone has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,019 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 70,424 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.26% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 118,181 shares.