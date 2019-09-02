Cibc World Markets Lifted By $581,045 Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding; Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding By $331,049

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 18.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 7,355 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 46,601 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 39,246 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $16.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 1,829 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 7,447 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 5,618 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $40.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 25.46% above currents $158.61 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bernstein. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17200 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.