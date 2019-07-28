Cibc World Markets Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $7.30 Million as Shares Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 197,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 789,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 849,604 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 69,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,562 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.43M, up from 177,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Invest Advisors Limited Company stated it has 886 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa owns 100,123 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Company invested 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 85,543 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 790 shares. New England Rech And Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 1.05% or 428,592 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 79,609 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Lc invested in 8,403 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Sit Assoc has 43,910 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.72% or 2,716 shares. Ifrah Financial holds 2,040 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 247,562 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,444 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 774 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,969 shares to 866,727 shares, valued at $132.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 228,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 51,665 shares to 81,401 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 10,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.