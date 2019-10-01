Cibc World Markets Increases Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT); Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 347% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299.40 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 15.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96M, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 5.59 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 168,486 shares to 127,314 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 185,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 101,102 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Ltd stated it has 5.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthquest has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cortland Mo invested in 6,562 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 955,683 shares. 6.10 million were reported by D E Shaw And. 78,507 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 2.64 million shares or 3.14% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs reported 338,934 shares. Jlb And Associates Inc reported 131,497 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Telos Mngmt holds 1.29% or 32,749 shares. Js Cap Ltd reported 247,000 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,414 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4,719 were reported by Smith Moore. Savant Ltd has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 3,110 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 39,497 shares. Lmr Llp owns 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,712 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.89 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 119,090 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited accumulated 0.03% or 3,136 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has invested 0.56% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co invested 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wedgewood Ptnrs Incorporated reported 50,575 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 63,567 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.34 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.