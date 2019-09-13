Cibc World Markets Increased Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $5.08 Million; Share Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 123,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.19M, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 505,392 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 88,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 85,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, down from 173,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $260.67. About 509,886 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,018 shares to 31,088 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 300,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,645 are owned by Homrich And Berg. 1,600 are held by Saturna Capital Corporation. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 4,305 shares. Vestor Lc has invested 2.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Investment Rech Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aull And Monroe Mngmt owns 2,361 shares. 13,453 are owned by Charter Trust Co. Coldstream Capital Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 6,997 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 19,278 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 996 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 15,471 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.