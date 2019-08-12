Cibc World Markets Increased National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; Jump Trading Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 310.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 166,102 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 219,626 shares with $5.85M value, up from 53,524 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 3.06 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views

Jump Trading Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 69.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 26,016 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 11,684 shares with $691,000 value, down from 37,700 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 7.99M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 202,998 shares to 239,204 valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com stake by 426,327 shares and now owns 38,779 shares. Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 228,835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Limited reported 175 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 908,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.93 million shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.02% stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 14,635 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 0% or 12 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 934,107 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 1.70M shares. Peoples Financial has 3,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 719,282 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 398,251 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 611 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.