Cibc World Markets Increased Holding in Albemarle Com (ALB); As Oil States International (OIS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Holding by $308,250

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc. (OIS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 17,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 570,145 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, down from 587,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Oil States International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.12 million shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 287.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 98,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 133,179 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38 million, up from 34,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.75 million shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 9,265 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,334 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 84,916 shares stake. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 97,016 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 43,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 20,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 365,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 131,082 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has 173,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 46,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 62,225 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24,243 shares to 235,203 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 55,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Management has 11,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fosun Int Limited reported 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Markel accumulated 0.08% or 73,000 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% or 8,695 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 4,934 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 459,343 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.36% or 596,434 shares in its portfolio. 5,815 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 369,742 shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 2.69 million shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Whittier Tru Co reported 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 141,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 152,235 shares.