Cibc World Markets Increased Foot Locker (FL) Position by $1.00 Million as Shares Declined; Landscape Capital Management Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 75.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 16,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 38,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 22,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 2.18M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 100,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 54,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 155,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 395,626 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYK) by 13,268 shares to 39,871 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 20.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 14,954 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.03M shares. Ariel has invested 0.06% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 44,242 were reported by Victory Cap Management. 61 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co. 16,536 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. 926,025 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd stated it has 19,486 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.02% or 4,092 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Synovus holds 3,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 39,897 are held by Loomis Sayles Communication L P. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 95,960 shares to 119,440 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 54,872 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 5,010 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 347 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.25M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 1.73% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kbc Group Nv reported 26,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Hussman Strategic has 0.43% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 89,305 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 549,528 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj owns 1.15% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 30,340 shares. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 69 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp invested in 88,746 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 11,900 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 275,652 shares.

