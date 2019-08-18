Cibc World Markets Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $1.12 Million; ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (ARZTF) Shorts Up By 42.59%

ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) had an increase of 42.59% in short interest. ARZTF’s SI was 15.96 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.59% from 11.19M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 79781 days are for ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:ARZTF)’s short sellers to cover ARZTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8328 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 21,149 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 1.16 million shares with $62.56 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

More news for ARYZTA AG (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Bakery Company Aryzta: Forging Crumbs Into An International Bread Business – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2014. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Aryzta AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

ARYZTA AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $826.75 million. The firm offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,508 shares to 62,798 valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,630 shares and now owns 53,400 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.