Cibc World Markets Increased By $5.88 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (AVPMF) Shorts Decreased By 10.36%

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AVPMF) had a decrease of 10.36% in short interest. AVPMF’s SI was 32,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.36% from 35,700 shares previously. With 72,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AVPMF)’s short sellers to cover AVPMF’s short positions. The stock increased 18.64% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.021. About 1,000 shares traded. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AVPMF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 103,218 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 403,569 shares with $23.02M value, up from 300,351 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.65 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd holds 7,984 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 47,180 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 240,400 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.5% or 32,517 shares. 147,491 are owned by Bokf Na. Burney has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park National Oh holds 9,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.17 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1.50 million were reported by Citigroup. 9,430 are held by Bessemer Group. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oarsman, Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,541 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 78,200 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44,028 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.32% stake.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) stake by 296,363 shares to 60,965 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 211,403 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) was reduced too.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $2.49 million. It explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds nine exploration licenses in three European countries, including six in Portugal covering an area of 3,821 square kilometers; two in Kosovo covering an area of 47 square kilometers; and one in Germany covering an area of 307 square kilometers.