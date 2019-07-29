Cibc World Markets Holds Stake in Sysco Com (SYY); Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 14.20 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 190,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,529 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14 million, up from 216,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 1.91M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $3.81M were sold by Libby Russell T..

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (NYSE:BR) by 405,626 shares to 28,757 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,962 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 110,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.