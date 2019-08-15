Cibc World Markets Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Decreased by $6.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 50,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 61,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 112,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.96M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 261,514 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 613 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 766 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 1.19% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has 26,454 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 901 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,997 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 1.62 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 643 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 2.74% stake. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated reported 3.18% stake. Augustine Asset Mngmt stated it has 125 shares. 2.28M were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xilinx Inc (XLNX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD: High Ground Vs. Low Ground – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx Could Use a Resolution to the U.S.-China Trade Standoff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.