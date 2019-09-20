Cibc World Markets Holding In V F Com (VFC) Was Boosted; Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Stake in Ametek New Com (AME) by $476,550 as Valuation Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 6,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 63,496 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 56,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 1.25M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 150,469 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, up from 145,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 1.01M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 8,708 shares to 226,762 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,606 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 2,293 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 0.11% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 30,497 shares. 351,361 are owned by Barclays Public Lc. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Td Asset Management holds 409,079 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 7,557 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,476 shares. Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 33,000 shares. Axa invested in 3,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Federated Investors Pa reported 12,708 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 984,355 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Miles Capital Inc invested 0.22% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bb&T Lc owns 6,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 202,868 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $159.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 67,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,269 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,780 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hartford Fincl accumulated 102 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 1.28% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.10 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 581,171 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Gp. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Co owns 75,886 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Hrt Finance has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 49,174 are owned by Raymond James Na. Motco has invested 0.57% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 257,531 shares. Company Financial Bank stated it has 133,251 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0.04% or 80,083 shares.