Cibc World Markets Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Trimmed by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,551 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 27,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 58,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 437,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.27M, up from 378,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 5.00 million shares traded or 290.52% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 563,545 shares to 631,073 shares, valued at $43.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,818 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Becton Dickinson and Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 336,902 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $224.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 319,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,221 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

