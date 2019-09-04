Cibc World Markets Has Upped Holding in Leggett & Platt Com (LEG); Jacobs & Co Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $310,761

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc Com (LEG) by 156.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 28,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 46,757 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 680,418 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 10.37 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 6,174 shares to 31,817 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,332 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc..

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,745 shares to 47,088 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,942 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.