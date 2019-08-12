Cibc World Markets Has Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose; Cummins (CMI) Stake Has Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 37,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 280,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 243,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 1.95 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 416,586 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Birmingham Cap Al has invested 1.8% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 210,600 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.1% or 2.45M shares. 62,554 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.38% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,294 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.29% stake. 112,414 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. American Asset Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whittier Trust Company invested in 0.01% or 2,831 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications, Japan-based fund reported 4,317 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 60,143 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 463,890 were accumulated by Osterweis. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce stated it has 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management accumulated 148,650 shares or 4.42% of the stock. D E Shaw And invested in 6.77M shares or 0.35% of the stock. 159,021 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,229 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 42,080 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 400,417 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 44,061 shares. 28,015 are held by Pettee. Sterling Management Ltd Liability reported 10,701 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 4,355 shares to 60,068 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 48,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,266 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK).