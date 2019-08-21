Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position By $2.29 Million; Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Had 0 Bulls

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 74.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 11,391 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 3,889 shares with $782,000 value, down from 15,280 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.95. About 194,786 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Among 3 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp has $4400 highest and $40.5 lowest target. $41.83’s average target is 3.90% above currents $40.26 stock price. Eaton Vance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. Jefferies maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 6,519 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,328 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 682,566 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.51% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 153 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.97 million shares or 2.35% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,681 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Everence Inc owns 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,616 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 2,275 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,146 shares. 16,794 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 1.27M shares to 1.28M valued at $264.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 10,223 shares and now owns 23,667 shares. Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -9.07% below currents $252.95 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 78,592 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Eaton Vance Corp. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 9,167 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 100,857 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). D E Shaw Co reported 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 45,786 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 82,695 shares. Peoples Corporation reported 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 3,125 shares. 7,521 are owned by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. State Street holds 11.04 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 8,083 shares.