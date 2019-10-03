Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Wal (WMT) Holding by $10.14 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Boosted by $7.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 92,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.57 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 5.78 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 30/04/2018 – Sarah Nassauer: Selling Asda in the UK is part of a big international strategy shift for @Walmart. Sources say they are also in; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 17/04/2018 – Walmart’s website is getting a makeover

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Streaming Wars: Disney Is Killing Netflix in This Critical Market – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Disney Is Selling Fox’s Video Game Business – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 1,595 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru owns 3,986 shares. First Tru Bancorp holds 18,900 shares. Florida-based Transamerica has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clean Yield owns 4,920 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 392,254 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al has 783,609 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 454,252 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com reported 4,291 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ww Invsts reported 3.40 million shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 61,299 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.88 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart joins other retail chains in pulling Zantac – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Telsey Advisory Group Provides Updates on PRTY, AMZN and WMT – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.