Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $673,520 as Stock Price Rose; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Share Price Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.75M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 649,039 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 16,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 239,804 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72M, down from 256,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.81M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $249.16 million for 23.27 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.