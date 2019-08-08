Cibc World Markets Has Raised Yum Brands Com (YUM) Holding by $17.51 Million; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Stake by $330,044 as Stock Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 28,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 26,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.71. About 327,125 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 176,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 796,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.47 million, up from 619,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 1.56M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 7 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 773,329 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 212,709 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 49,900 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,450 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd owns 6,885 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 11,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 68,934 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 42,544 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 11,300 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,044 shares to 145,820 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,934 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.32 million activity. The insider Gibbs David W sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 234,000 shares to 156,768 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 98,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,322 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).