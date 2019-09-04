Cibc World Markets Has Raised Its Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (FRT) Stake by $1.54 Million; Intuit Com (INTU) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Its Position

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 840333.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 25,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 25,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $285.79. About 314,574 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (FRT) by 108.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.79. About 141,952 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.5% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 208 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp invested 0.25% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 10,886 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.04% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 25,300 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 109,367 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust reported 32 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Eii Cap Mgmt reported 19,696 shares. 9,171 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.15% or 5.23M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 232,859 shares to 418,271 shares, valued at $39.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 101,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,730 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.64% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 4,602 shares. Japan-based Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hanson & Doremus Investment invested in 94 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Addenda reported 24,076 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.68% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 12,064 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 11,778 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 50,206 shares stake. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj holds 3,205 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation accumulated 317 shares.