Cibc World Markets Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT); Capital World Investors Has Lifted Its Position in Centene (CNC) as Stock Price Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 347% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299.40M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 2.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 30.51 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60B, up from 27.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4,629 shares to 3,774 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,981 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,984 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Llc owns 4.47M shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Llc stated it has 310,000 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Ltd stated it has 116,395 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc has 12.89M shares. Independent Invsts Inc has 62,530 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 104,825 shares or 4.99% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited reported 21,174 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 139,701 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Cap Management reported 100,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,933 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke & Herbert Bankshares reported 30,366 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Comm owns 25,220 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 110,000 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.12 million shares. Southpoint Advsrs LP reported 2.70 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 8,881 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 141,400 shares. 2.60M were accumulated by Eminence Limited Partnership. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 229,808 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,354 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 13,278 shares. 49,760 are held by Rbf Cap Lc. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Missouri-based Scout Invs Inc has invested 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 220 are held by Smithfield Trust.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.12M shares to 674,099 shares, valued at $79.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 5.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.43M shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).