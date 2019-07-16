Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding By $1.02 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. See Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Upgrade

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 7,656 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 19,994 shares with $2.68M value, down from 27,650 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $12.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 186,524 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 2.08M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) to Shut Down 44 Branches in Chicago Area – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 9% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.29 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability reported 0.59% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Howe & Rusling holds 121 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 50.94 million were reported by Blackrock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 75.69M shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tortoise Ltd Com accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Coldstream Capital has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 504,715 shares. Pinnacle Company reported 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bokf Na invested in 13,274 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership reported 478,960 shares. 74,334 are owned by Bancorporation. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 9,316 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.42% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Inc.: Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp owns 32,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 6,942 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.32% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Missouri-based Comm State Bank has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Van Berkom & Associates Inc accumulated 1.68% or 396,264 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 27,466 were reported by Cipher Lp. Victory Management owns 127,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Llc reported 4,800 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America De has 442,550 shares. Daiwa stated it has 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,088 shares. Brinker reported 4,039 shares.