Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Its Fluor New (FLR) Position; Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 37.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 12,159 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 20,533 shares with $756,000 value, down from 32,692 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 48,245 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 1.64 million shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 5.77 million shares with $208.39 million value, up from 4.13 million last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 310,257 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.01% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. 39,441 were accumulated by Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 144,510 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 353,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 254,352 shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 10,034 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 248,700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 53,079 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 44,513 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth owns 332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.01% or 9,289 shares.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

Among 4 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $1700 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 62.09% above currents $19.28 stock price. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Thursday, May 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $4400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lazard reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lazard Ltd’s (NYSE:LAZ) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “John Rogers Interviewed by David Rubenstein – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.