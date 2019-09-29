Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) as Stock Value Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 13,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 594,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.10M, up from 580,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 71.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 178,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 72,154 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 251,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 4.37M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 247,601 shares to 313,969 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntingtonindscom (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 213,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26,700 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 21,725 shares. Culbertson A N And has invested 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hudock Capital Gp Limited Co owns 40 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 8,439 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 12,888 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 25,100 shares. Georgia-based Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 166,233 shares. 140,166 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Raymond James Associates reported 276,724 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 35,935 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Argyle Mngmt owns 26,200 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.65M shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 3,930 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Twin Tree LP accumulated 26,414 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.05% or 131,273 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 19,094 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Llp has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 138,812 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated. State Street Corporation has 7.55 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 225,169 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 6,029 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 2.30 million were reported by Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 25,984 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $128.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.02M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).