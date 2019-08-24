Cibc World Markets Has Lowered By $1.07 Million Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding; Balchem (BCPC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Balchem Corp has $101 highest and $10000 lowest target. $100.50’s average target is 18.81% above currents $84.59 stock price. Balchem Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research downgraded Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) rating on Monday, May 6. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $10000 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. See Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $101 Maintain

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 27.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 11,993 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 32,139 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 44,132 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74 million shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Balchem Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). 3,932 were reported by Brinker Cap. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny invested in 2,660 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 473,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 50,300 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 378,873 shares. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.05% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 63,860 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 3,577 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 96,278 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 45,967 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 3,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Co owns 7,676 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 269,608 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 107,543 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $254,220 activity. MASON SCOTT C also bought $254,220 worth of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 24 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, New York-based fund reported 13,309 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated owns 10 shares. Bessemer owns 737,758 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment owns 7,466 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 17,078 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 208,663 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,112 shares in its portfolio. 971 were reported by Regions Financial. Bp Public Limited Company reported 10,900 shares. Da Davidson Communication accumulated 8,079 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 145,665 shares to 266,694 valued at $29.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coty Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:COTY) stake by 162,030 shares and now owns 365,775 shares. Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.62 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.