Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $8.09 Million as Market Value Declined; Covington Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Share Value Rose

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.28. About 491,329 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 22,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 222,977 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.17 million, down from 245,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $381.15. About 1.03M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 2.36M shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp has 4,079 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Franklin Resources accumulated 0% or 75,362 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.03% or 98,865 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 24,084 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. 100,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hallmark Cap Management invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.38% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sun Life Inc owns 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 100 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCPT Closes Olive Garden Restaurant From Washington Prime for $3.2 million – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.03 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del Com Ser A (NYSE:CE) by 117,883 shares to 159,461 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.90 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 435,514 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Essex Services owns 22,637 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 23,907 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 834,758 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 49,600 shares. 712 were reported by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,449 shares. 1,494 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Co owns 9,827 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,602 shares. 43 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corp. 9,004 were accumulated by Burns J W And New York. Moreover, Haverford Comm has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,217 shares.