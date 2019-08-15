Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake; Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 674.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 61,595 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 70,723 shares with $3.67M value, up from 9,128 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $26.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 935,151 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 34 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 37 decreased and sold holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 31.99 million shares, up from 30.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (XME) stake by 30,530 shares to 43,620 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 658,981 shares and now owns 6.61 million shares. Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 14.90% above currents $48.45 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 17 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% or 527 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 50 shares. Bailard invested in 7,864 shares. 3,402 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Brown Advisory accumulated 7,892 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 802 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs holds 79,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 18,025 shares. Toth Advisory reported 50 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Asset Mngmt One holds 69,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 3,165 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 139,000 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Com reported 12,527 shares.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 58,907 shares traded. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund for 6.74 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 819,615 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 2.95 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 1.57% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 97,524 shares.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $806.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on the United States.