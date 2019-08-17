Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Smith A O (AOS) Holding; Bancfirst (BANF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Smith A O (AOS) stake by 94.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 23,591 shares as Smith A O (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 48,676 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 25,085 last quarter. Smith A O now has $7.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Bancfirst Corp (BANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 60 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 40 trimmed and sold positions in Bancfirst Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.92 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bancfirst Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 31.83% above currents $46.27 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 74,803 shares to 136,957 valued at $26.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 405,100 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs reported 50,385 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 26,867 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 12,633 shares. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 76 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.59% or 45,155 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Llc stated it has 1.3% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 86,239 were reported by Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Utah Retirement has 26,772 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 607,608 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited owns 78,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 188,323 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 90% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BANF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancFirst (BANF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BancFirst (BANF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 44,305 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF)

Analysts await BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.98 per share. BANF’s profit will be $32.65 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by BancFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 0.62% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation for 359,561 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 171,669 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has 0.45% invested in the company for 26,735 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 36,844 shares.