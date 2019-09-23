Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) Holding by $806,718; Share Price Rose; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Its Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Market Valuation Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 197,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.12 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 271,028 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 23,727 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 86,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 1.82 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 983,802 shares to 259,355 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,977 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 11,700 shares to 306,777 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,944 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

