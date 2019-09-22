Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Cms Energy Com (CMS) Position; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Sentiment Is 1.08

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.72, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 13 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 12 sold and reduced equity positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) stake by 91.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 34,384 shares as Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 71,912 shares with $4.16M value, up from 37,528 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp Com now has $17.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 2.39M shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 23 CMS Deadline Extended; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Starbucks Corp (Call) stake by 410,790 shares to 216,660 valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (Put) stake by 3.87 million shares and now owns 1.79 million shares. Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int New (NYSE:FRT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,056 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 54 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 283 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 5,614 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Llc stated it has 22,697 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 12,082 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 4,394 shares. Crow Point Partners owns 365,532 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166,758 shares. Bruce Communication Incorporated holds 6.08% or 492,800 shares. 157,389 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 141 shares. 34,795 are owned by Hartford Management.

Among 3 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $66.67’s average target is 5.64% above currents $63.11 stock price. CMS Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6900 target in Monday, August 26 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Takeaways From Livent’s Q1 2019 Earnings Release – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Showcases 125 Years of Brand Relevance at 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $290.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 35.81 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.