Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) Holding; Aehr Test Systems Has 1 Sentiment

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 13,147 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 104,681 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 91,534 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp Com now has $18.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 345,906 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their holdings in Aehr Test Systems. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.49 million shares, down from 5.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aehr Test Systems in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 50,178 shares to 80,500 valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 20,510 shares and now owns 53,493 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $103,720 was made by Bayh Evan on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 54,630 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 1,368 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.23% or 2.88M shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 425,011 shares. 4.82 million are owned by Legal And General Grp Plc. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 1.29M shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Heathbridge Capital Management Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 144,814 shares. 540,043 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Atwood And Palmer has 2.43% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 679,689 shares. Art Advsrs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 75.69 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 18.87% above currents $26.71 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FITB in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Aehr Test Systems for 1.90 million shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 200,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 156,112 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,313 shares.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, makes, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.70 million. The firm offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics.

