Cibc World Markets Has Increased Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 633.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 20,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,095 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 3,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 310% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 526,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,492 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 169,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.50M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Etf by 3,156 shares to 1,601 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Communication Ca stated it has 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mcf Advsrs Llc holds 0.12% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Korea reported 1.32M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 13.54 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Truepoint Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,564 shares. 46,563 are owned by M Kraus And. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 11,050 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 4,433 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Brandes Investment Prns Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 315,323 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has 12,187 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Davis has invested 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10 holds 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,075 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,616 shares. General Amer Communications stated it has 1.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 6,193 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Co holds 9.43% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13.61M shares. Cap Ww Investors accumulated 0.07% or 9.59M shares. Commerce Bancorp accumulated 33,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Duff And Phelps Management Comm invested in 1.43% or 3.30M shares. Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 153,550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.15 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 3,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cutter Company Brokerage stated it has 96,446 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hourglass Cap Lc invested 2.5% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). King Street Management LP holds 15.64% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 11.30 million shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.17% or 117,240 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 13,472 shares to 37,392 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 102,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,843 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp Com (NYSE:NEM).