Cibc World Markets Has Increased Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake by $324.78 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Trimmed by $2.92 Million as Share Value Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 926.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 20.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22.49M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.28M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.11M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 59,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 144,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 203,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 687,089 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 200,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 10,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,515 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Limited Liability owns 44,200 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.16% or 14,966 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 9,693 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Maverick Cap accumulated 12,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 56,247 shares. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 307,420 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Maryland-based Macroview Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Fin Limited holds 0% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 6,301 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 4,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.28% or 2.32M shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,400 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 271,971 shares to 424,852 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

