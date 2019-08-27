Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 70 decreased and sold their stock positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 47.10 million shares, up from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 223.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 75,651 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 109,520 shares with $13.89 million value, up from 33,869 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $25.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 298,062 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Hall Kathryn A. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for 388,255 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 833,301 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.78% invested in the company for 65,735 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 96,173 shares. Bank stated it has 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Company reported 143,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,861 are owned by J Goldman And Ltd Partnership. Page Arthur B holds 31,222 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr stated it has 21,409 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.13% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Robecosam Ag reported 693,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested in 12,049 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 146,035 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 59,526 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 7,600 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 5,989 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,575 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) stake by 187,816 shares to 221,000 valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 12,631 shares and now owns 132,670 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Xilinx has $150 highest and $115 lowest target. $134.44’s average target is 32.79% above currents $101.24 stock price. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Monday, August 26 with “Overweight” rating.